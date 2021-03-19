Tuchel ‘very impressed’ with Chelsea youngster

Teenage midfielder Timo Anjorin has both the technical ability and physical attributes to succeed at Chelsea, according to head coach Thomas Tuchel.

The England youth international has only made three substitute appearances this season but Tuchel wanted to keep him at Stamford Bridge rather than send him on loan.







Tuchel feels the 19-year-old will gain more by being part of such a talented squad at Chelsea

“I have got to know Tino and I did not know much of him,” Tuchel said. “From the first day I was very impressed.

“We decided to keep him instead of going on loan in the winter and I’m happy about that.

“I am very grateful he has this chance to train and learn at this level and be part of as strong team.

“I am happy with him and he needs to be patient and impatient at the same time – which is always the target and task for the young guys at a big club.”

Anjorin, who first came to Chelsea at the age of seven, made his Blues debut as a substitute in the 7-1 Carabao Cup victory over Grimsby Town in September 2019 when he was just 17.

Tuchel said Anjorin’s attitude is as admirable as his talent.

“He is a very physical player, a tall player, a strong player and he has the ability to keep the ball under pressure,” Tuchel said.

“He has the physical ability to play and train with us at this level. He had some minutes against Barnsley in the FA Cup game. We try to involve him in the group against Sheffield United because he trains very well.

“I feel he is very strong in his finishing in training.

“He is a nice guy, another nice guy from the academy, very humble and at the same time totally focused.

“He is very self aware; it is a pleasure to work with him and I hope it continues like this. He has both feet on the ground.”







