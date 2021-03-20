Abramovich stands by Lampard sacking and is ‘comfortable’ with turnover of Chelsea managers

Frank Lampard’s sacking was justified according to Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, who says he is “comfortable” with Chelsea’s regular turnover of managers.

In a rare and wide-ranging interview with Forbes magazine, Abramovich says the club is “pragmatic” in their choices but that focus on performance drives the ruthless decision-making.







Club legend Lampard was number 12 of 13 managers to work under Abramovich since the Russian businessman took over in 2003, with Jose Mourinho and Guus Hiddink both having had two spells.

The latest incumbent, Thomas Tuchel, has had a 13-game unbeaten start as head coach, taking the Blues up to fourth in the Premier League and into the quarter-finals of the Champions League and the FA Cup.

But Chelsea’s approach means the German’s tenure is just as precarious as any of his predecessors.

Abramovich said: “We are pragmatic in our choices. And we are comfortable making the right changes at the right time to ensure we can achieve our long-term ambitions.

“I hope it also says something about the clarity of the long-term ambition of the club.

“Those who join understand the objectives both on the pitch, as well as the wider positive role the club plays in the community.”

The clarity in trying to achieve success has brought Chelsea five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, two Europa League crowns and a Champions League title in 2012.

Abramovich said that while there is “definitely” a focus on performance Chelsea are also “supportive, inclusive and diverse”.

“Both elements are critical to our success and one does not work without the other,” he added, citing the success of the women’s team and the work the club does to tackle racism and homophobia.







