Tuchel admits he regrets Giroud selection decisions

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel feels he has made a mistake in not giving Olivier Giroud more game time in recent weeks.

Giroud scored a wonderful overhead kick winner to give the Blues a vital first-leg lead in the Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid.







But the French World Cup winner has only made one appearance in the five games since – playing 65 minutes of the 0-0 draw against Manchester United on 28 February.

“He has suffered in the last two-and-a-half weeks and the last four games a bit,” Tuchel admitted prior to Chelsea’s FA Cup quarter-final against Sheffield United in which Giroud seems likely to start.

“I am not sure I can be happy with my decision-making against Southampton [which came before the first-leg win over Atletico] and Leeds.

“After the game I had the feeling they could have been games where he should have played 20 to 25 minutes to help us win rather than draw.

“I didn’t give him these minutes because I have to adapt back to three changes, which is sometimes only two changes, because the last one you don’t want to use them too early, so this is clearly my fault.”

The 34-year-old has scored 11 goals in 11 starts this season, making another 10 appearances from the bench.

Tuchel insisted Giroud remains a “big factor” in the squad and has plenty to offer.

“He can have a huge impact in our team because he has the experience, physical presence and the ruthlessness in the box,” Tuchel added.

“Oli is training good, he made a decisive goal against Atletico. After that I assumed the games against Everton and Liverpool would be high, high intensity where we use speed which is not his biggest strength – and there is no problem about it.

“He will stay positive and it is my job to stay close to him and to push him and give him the true feeling that he is still important and important for me. So the game on Sunday is the next moment.

“He is a big factor in the group and a big part in the dressing room and I want him to continue like this.”







