Tuchel says Chelsea trio have improved – and needed to

Thomas Tuchel says he was encouraged by the performances of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech against Atletico Madrid.

All three players have endured difficult first seasons at Chelsea but impressed in attack together during this week’s Champions League win.







And Blues boss Tuchel has acknowledged that all of them needed to show an improvement.

Tuchel said: “They have improved a lot and it’s necessary – we don’t talk around it, it was necessary that they improve.

“They made this choice to join a strong club in the strongest league. It is a big choice – out of the comfort zone, which I like a lot.

“Only out of your comfort zone can you improve. You can challenge yourself and this is what they do.

“I was very happy with the three clicking. They had a good game together and had a good connection between them.

“Still there are things to improve but I am happy with the development.”

Meanwhile, Thiago Silva will not be involved in Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Sheffield United but Tammy Abraham might be despite an injury scare on Friday.







