Tuchel hails Mount after Chelsea victory

Thomas Tuchel hailed Mason Mount after the Chelsea midfielder scored a hat-trick in a 7-0 thrashing of Norwich at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea were without injured strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner but were still far too strong for the struggling Canaries.

Blues boss Tuchel said: “Mason is maybe between a number eight and a 10, so not a real striker but we depend heavily on him.







“We like his style. We like his personality. He is a top player and a top guy.”

There was praise too for Callum Hudson-Odoi, who also scored.

Chelsea’s injuries meant Hudson-Odoi, previously deployed as a wing-back, got a chance to play in his preferred attacking position.

Tuchel said: “He had a good game. He played well against Malmo and had a good game today but there are still things to improve and to work on.”







