Mount scores hat-trick as Chelsea demolish Norwich

Chelsea 7 Norwich 0 8' Mount 18' Hudson-Odoi 42' James 57' Chilwell 62' Aarons (OG) 85' Mount (pen) 90' Mount

Mason Mount scored a hat-trick as leaders Chelsea demolished the Premier League’s bottom team.

Ben Chillwell scored for the fourth consecutive league match and there were also goals for Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James in a totally one-sided game at Stamford Bridge, where Max Aarons scored an own goal and Norwich defender Ben Gibson was sent off.

The Blues were without injured strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner but still far too strong for Norwich.







Mount put Chelsea ahead after only eight minutes by firing into the bottom corner of the net from near the edge of the penalty area.

Hudson-Odoi doubled the lead 10 minutes later by collecting Mateo Kovacic’s clever through-ball and slotting past keeper Tim Krul.

James rounded off a slick team move shortly before half-time, dinking the ball over Krul after being played in by Mount.

Chelsea continued to dominate after the interval and Chilwell fired home the fourth goal before Hudson-Odoi’s low ball into the box deflected in off west Londoner Aarons.

Gibson was dismissed on 65 minutes when a daft challenge on James earned him a second yellow card.

After Mathias Normann used his hands to block Antonio Rudiger’s shot, Mount’s penalty was saved by Krul but encroachment by the Dutchman meant the kick was retaken – and this time Mount converted.

And the outstanding Mount completed the rout with a simple finish after being teed up by substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Chelsea: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kovacic, Jorginho (Loftus-Cheek 64), Mount, Chilwell, Hudson-Odoi (Barkley 70), Havertz (Ziyech 70).

Subs not used: Kepa, Alonso, Christensen, Saul, Azpilicueta, Sarr.







