Chelsea v Norwich player ratings

Edouard Mendy: 7

Had a very comfortable afternoon in goal. Mendy did make a brilliant save after a Ben Chilwell mistake, blocking a Milot Rashica effort with his legs.

Trevoh Chalobah: 6

Was never put under any real pressure by forwards Teemu Pukki, Josh Sargent and Rashica. Looked comfortable in Chelsea’s back three once again.

Thiago Silva: 6

Showed impressive pace to recover from his own mistake and start the build-up to Chelsea’s second goal from the edge of his own box. Was rarely tested by a lacklustre Norwich team that struggled badly at Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Rudiger: 7

Did more attacking than defending. Made driving runs towards the Norwich box, testing Tim Krul with a number of efforts as the crowd urged him to shoot on sight. Won the penalty that Mason Mount converted after his goal-bound shot hit the arm of a defender.

Reece James: 8

James capped arguably his best performance of the season by scoring with a delicate chip from a tight angle. He linked up well with the players in front of him and busted a gut to get on the end of Mount’s pass before beating Krul to score.

Jorginho: 7

Looked to provide key passes to the forwards from the first minute and dominated the midfield until he was replaced in the second half with Chelsea cruising. Provided the assist for Mount’s opening goal with a smart flick.

Mateo Kovacic: 7

Set up Callum Hudson-Odoi’s goal with a brilliant ball to split the defence and found pockets of space in midfield to bring his attackers into the game. Was often key to Chelsea’s fluidity in moving the ball around the pitch quickly before being subbed off in the 70th minute.

Ben Chilwell: 8

Netted his fourth goal in five games, drilling his shot low across Krul. He was perhaps lucky not to have cost his team a goal moments before with a lazy back-pass that forced Mendy into action.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 8

Scored the second goal of the game with a smart finish past Krul in a one-on-one situation. It was his cross that led to Chelsea’s fifth – an own goal – with the ball deflecting off Max Aarons into the net.

Mason Mount: 9

His first goal, an unstoppable effort from the edge of the box, came after just seven minutes. Mount was at the centre of the drama late on, scoring a penalty at the second attempt. He had to retake the spot-kick after seeing the first saved, but Krul was off his line. Tapped in from close range in injury time to complete his first hat-trick for the club. His all-round display was brilliant.

Kai Havertz: 6

Started in the absence of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner but often found himself crowded out by multiple Norwich players around the box. Failed to make a great impact up front before being substituted.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 6

Replaced Jorginho for the final 30 minutes and forced Krul to make a good save from a long-range shot. Would have been disappointed not to start but impressed once again from the bench. Unselfishly squared the ball to set up Mount’s third.

Hakim Ziyech: 6

Was unlucky not to score with a wonderful effort from outside of the box that curled just wide of goal and followed that up minutes later with a fierce strike that was tipped over by the goalkeeper.

Ross Barkley: 6

