Tuchel admits Chelsea were well short of their best



Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admitted his side were well short of their best against Juventus.

The Blues were beaten 1-0 in their Champions League Group H match in Turin, where Federico Chiesa scored 11 seconds into the second half.

Beaten by Manchester City at the weekend without registering an effort on target, Chelsea managed just one against Juve.

“We’re all disappointed. It was the tough game we expected – it’s never easy to score against a team like Juventus,” said Tuchel.







“You have to be patient and you have to play with zero mistakes in midfield and take risks at exactly the right moment. To do this you need to be clever, have the rhythm and good decision-making

“I didn’t feel us fresh today mentally. I felt us sharp and ready in training yesterday but today it was not like this. I don’t know why.”







