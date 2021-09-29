Juventus v Chelsea player ratings

Chelsea suffered a 1-0 defeat against Juventus in their Champions League Group H match in Turin. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.







Edouard Mendy: 6

A spectator for much of the game as Chelsea dominated possession, Mendy could do nothing about Federico Chiesa’s emphatic finish.

Andreas Christensen: 6

Solid enough at the back. Replaced by Ross Barkley as Chelsea searched for an equaliser.

Thiago Silva: 6

A composed display and his use of the ball helped Chelsea control the first half.

Antonio Rudiger: 7

Determined as always. Lightning quick to get close to Chiesa for the goal but couldn’t quite get there in time.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 6

Solid defensively and get forward plenty before being withdrawn in the second half.

Jorginho: 6

Helped pull the strings when Chelsea dominated the first half in terms of possession. But it was a different story after the break and he endured a bad spell before being taken off just after the hour mark.

Mateo Kovacic: 7

Sloppy on the ball a couple of times but generally played well. The highlight of his performance was a perfectly-timed challenge as Federico Bernardeschi was about to shoot.

Marcos Alonso: 6

Delivered a couple of decent balls into the box in the first half but was replaced by Ben Chilwell at the interval.

Hakim Ziyech: 5

Poor. Gave the ball away a number of times and offered very little in terms of an attacking threat before being substituted in the second half.

Kai Havertz: 5

Made a better fist than Ziyech of supporting Romelu Lukaku in attack, but was still ineffective – and missed a great chance to equalise in the final seconds when he headed over from close range.

Romelu Lukaku: 5

A frustrating night for the striker. He was isolated up front for most of the game and was then unable to take two late chances, heading Callum Hudson-Odoi’s cross wide and then firing over after collecting Ross Barkley’s pass.

Ben Chilwell: 6

Lively in spells after being brought on for the second half but is still yet to get going this season.

Trevoh Chalobah: 6

Showed his versatility after his second-half introduction, initially playing in midfield before reverting to right-sided centre-back after Christensen went off.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 7

Did well after coming on. Troubled Alex Sandro and set up a chance for Lukaku with his cross.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 7

Also made an impact after his introduction, adding some much-needed dynamism to Chelsea’s midfield.

Ross Barkley: 6

Had less time to make an impact but it was a decent cameo from Barkley, whose pass to Lukaku should have led to an equaliser.







