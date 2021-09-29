Juventus v Chelsea player ratings
Chelsea suffered a 1-0 defeat against Juventus in their Champions League Group H match in Turin. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.
Edouard Mendy: 6
A spectator for much of the game as Chelsea dominated possession, Mendy could do nothing about Federico Chiesa’s emphatic finish.
Andreas Christensen: 6
Solid enough at the back. Replaced by Ross Barkley as Chelsea searched for an equaliser.
Thiago Silva: 6
A composed display and his use of the ball helped Chelsea control the first half.
Antonio Rudiger: 7
Determined as always. Lightning quick to get close to Chiesa for the goal but couldn’t quite get there in time.
Cesar Azpilicueta: 6
Solid defensively and get forward plenty before being withdrawn in the second half.
Jorginho: 6
Helped pull the strings when Chelsea dominated the first half in terms of possession. But it was a different story after the break and he endured a bad spell before being taken off just after the hour mark.
Mateo Kovacic: 7
Sloppy on the ball a couple of times but generally played well. The highlight of his performance was a perfectly-timed challenge as Federico Bernardeschi was about to shoot.
Marcos Alonso: 6
Delivered a couple of decent balls into the box in the first half but was replaced by Ben Chilwell at the interval.
Hakim Ziyech: 5
Poor. Gave the ball away a number of times and offered very little in terms of an attacking threat before being substituted in the second half.
Kai Havertz: 5
Made a better fist than Ziyech of supporting Romelu Lukaku in attack, but was still ineffective – and missed a great chance to equalise in the final seconds when he headed over from close range.
Romelu Lukaku: 5
A frustrating night for the striker. He was isolated up front for most of the game and was then unable to take two late chances, heading Callum Hudson-Odoi’s cross wide and then firing over after collecting Ross Barkley’s pass.
Ben Chilwell: 6
Lively in spells after being brought on for the second half but is still yet to get going this season.
Trevoh Chalobah: 6
Showed his versatility after his second-half introduction, initially playing in midfield before reverting to right-sided centre-back after Christensen went off.
Callum Hudson-Odoi: 7
Did well after coming on. Troubled Alex Sandro and set up a chance for Lukaku with his cross.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 7
Also made an impact after his introduction, adding some much-needed dynamism to Chelsea’s midfield.
Ross Barkley: 6
Had less time to make an impact but it was a decent cameo from Barkley, whose pass to Lukaku should have led to an equaliser.