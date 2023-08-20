Pochettino backs Caicedo and hopes Chukwuemeka injury is not serious

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is hoping Carney Chukwuemeka will not be another addition to the club’s long-term injured list.

Chelsea have already lost skipper Reece James to a hamstring problem and summer signing Christopher Nkunku is out until December after undergoing knee surgery following an injury he picked up during a pre-season friendly.

“With Carney, we need to assess him and we will see tomorrow and hope he will be alright,” said Pochettino.

“He will see the doctor and I hope it will not be a big issue.”

Pochettino said a penalty miss by Enzo Fernandez was the turning point of the match. The Argentine midfielder’s spot-kick was comfortably pushed away by keeper Alphonse Areola.

He also defended new £110m signing Moises Caciedo, who gave away a late penalty with a clumsy foul on Emerson Palmieri after being introduced midway through the second half.

“We took the decision to play with him for 30 minutes because he is ready,” Pochettino said.

“He did well there and were some positive things, but at the last minute he conceded a goal and he will feel disappointed.

“But if we score penalty and go in 2-1 at half-time then we are talking about a different game.”

