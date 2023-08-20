West Ham v Chelsea player ratings

Chelsea slumped to a 3-1 defeat against 10-man West Ham at the London Stadium. Here’s how we rated the Blues players.

Robert Sanchez: 6

Saved brilliantly from close range from Jarrod Bowen early in the game when a James Ward-Prowse corner caused confusion in the Chelsea defence. Saved by the woodwork when Lucas Paqueta’s shot hit the post in the first half and made a good save from Pablo Fornals late in the game with his legs.

Malo Gusto: 7

Handed his full debut in place of the injured Reece James and showed himself to be a more than able deputy. Had some really positive moments going forward and enjoyed a good tussle with Said Benrahma before the former Brentford man was sacrificed when West Ham went down to 10 men.

Axel Disasi: 5

Endured a terrible afternoon and never looked comfortable when West Ham attacked. Gave the ball away to Ward-Prowse in the build-up to West Ham’s second goal, with the midfielder’s first-time pass finished brilliantly by Michail Antonio. Lucky to avoid a red card after a foul on Bowen, having been already booked.

Thiago Silva: 5

Was at the heart of Chelsea’s back three but there was a disorganised feel to the Blues’ defending throughout in a game they dominated for long spells. The veteran Brazilian has certainly had better performances.

Levi Colwell: 5

Shrugged off far too easily by Antonio for West Ham’s second goal, with the striker finding the bottom corner with a fine finish.

Ben Chilwell: 7

Made captain in the absence of Reece James and had some positive moments in attack. Can feel unlucky to be substituted with half an hour to go for new signing Moises Caicedo as Mauricio Pochettino went to a flat back four.

Conor Gallagher: 6

Lost his man for the opening goal and generally found the going tough in midfield, but worked hard.

Enzo Fernandez: 7

Superb on the ball and played some lovely passes as he tried his best to create a Chelsea equaliser. Dead-ball delivery not at its best but the Argentine is so much better suited to playing further up the field as opposed the defensive midfield role he filled last season. Guilty of a poor penalty on the stroke of half-time that would have put his side in front.

Carney Chukwuemeka: 7

A really promising display from the youngster, who scored an excellent first-half equaliser and was a constant threat with his driving runs, although he could have done better to clear the corner for West Ham’s opener. His afternoon was curtailed just before half-time when he limped off with a worrying-looking knee injury.

Nicolas Jackson: 6

Had some good moments in a game where Chelsea dominated for long spells. Showed some encouraging signs and as he gets used to the Premier League he will have better days .

Raheem Sterling: 7

Was a constant threat down on the flank. Was direct and caused problems for the Hammers before fading in the final 10 minutes as the home side held on with 10 men.

Mykhailo Mudryk: 5

Came on at half-time for the injured Chukwuemeka. Has bundles of enthusiasm but at a cost of £80m he needs to show something more than just endeavour. Slipped over in the box to squander a huge chance for a Chelsea equaliser.

Moises Caicedo: 5

Endured a torrid debut following his £110m move from Brighton. Started on the bench, and, after being introduced, the Ecuadorian was loose on the ball and made a clumsy challenge on Emerson that led to Paqueta converting a late penalty.

Noni Madueke: 6

Came on for Gallagher but didn’t really make much of an impression.

Mason Burstow: 6

A late introduction for his Premier League debut late in the game but there was no fairytale for the 19-year-old.
















