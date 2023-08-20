West Ham boss Moyes praises Chelsea

David Moyes insisted Chelsea are a force to be reckoned with despite their defeat against his West Ham side.

The Blues lost 3-1 at the London Stadium despite being the better team for large spells of the game.

And Hammers boss Moyes has no doubt that Chelsea will be heavyweights in the Premier League this season.







He said: “We were playing against a really good Chelsea team. They were really good today and really good against Liverpool.

“So for us to come away with a positive result today was enormous, it really was.

“It went our way today but we won’t always come up against a team who are as good in and around the box and are as quick and slick.

“They’ve got incredibly quick forward players that are going to cause teams problems.

“Lots of things today went in our favour. We have to be realistic – I thought they were the better team by a long way for long parts of the game.”

Having gone 2-1 up through Michail Antonio’s goal, West Ham battled after being reduced to 10 men when Nayef Aguerd was sent off midway through the second half.

“I’m thrilled with the team – the resolution to not be beaten and to defend the box well. All those parts of the game we did really well,” said Moyes.







