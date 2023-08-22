Chelsea’s Chukwuemeka undergoes knee operation

Chelsea youngster Carney Chukwuemeka has had surgery after suffering a knee injury against West Ham on Sunday.

The teenage midfielder scored at the London Stadium – his first senior goal – but was helped from the pitch shortly before half-time.







He has started both Chelsea’s Premier League matches this season but now appears to be facing a significant spell on the sidelines.

The club said in a statement issued on Tuesday morning: “Carney Chukwuemeka sustained an injury to his left knee during our game against West Ham United on Sunday.

“Last night Carney underwent surgery and will now begin his recovery. The 19-year-old will work with the club’s medical department on his rehabilitation at Cobham.”







