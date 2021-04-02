Parker convinced there’s more to come from Loftus-Cheek

Scott Parker insists there is a lot more to come from Ruben Loftus-Cheek – and has challenged the on-loan Chelsea man to prove it.

Loftus-Cheek has scored just once since he joined Fulham in October – and that was with the aid of a deflection in a 3-2 home defeat by Everton.







But the Whites head coach was quick to defend a player who he also admitted has taken time to make an impact at Craven Cottage

“Ruben is a player for me that’s grown,” Parker added.

“He had a lot to prove. He had a lot on his shoulders. It was slow for him, but I’ve been very pleased with him and what he gives to the team.

“There’s still a lot to come, but I’m not going to sit here and say Ruben’s the finished article.

“At times we want more. Ruben wants more. Someone who’s dedicated to improve himself is a good marker for me.

“People judge radically if someone has half a bad game or a dip, and in this world you can lose sight of the good things and what they can do.

“(Coming up) there’s a big eight games for him.”







