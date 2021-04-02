Parker: Fulham ready to deal with Aston Villa duo

Fulham players have been told to relish the challenge brought by Aston Villa on Sunday – and Jack Grealish and Ollie Watkins in particular.

The Whites are hoping to do exactly what Villa did last season and save themselves from relegation right at the death.







A win against the side they got the better of in 2018’s Championship play-off final would be a massive boost to their chances.

Scott Parker agrees the two England internationals are in the form of their lives, but also points to a Fulham team that’s conceded a mere two goals in the past six away games and no defeats.

Grealish is expected back after a month out with a leg injury.

The Fulham head coach said: “You understand the quality Grealish brings to Aston Villa.

“Every week there’s a player we can highlight. These are the challenges you face and the ones you want to embrace.

“While we understand what he brings; what Watkins brings, and all these players, hopefully, we can come out the other side of it with something.”

Parker added that the Fulham team beaten 3-0 at home by Villa in September bears little resemblance, at least mentally, to the current line-up.

He explained: “We’re an evolving team.

“It’s a team that’s had more games, more time, more experiences since then – bad and good – and that and hard work have put us in a good place to give us a good chance.”







