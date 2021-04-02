Cairney faces ‘massive’ fortnight in attempt to overcome knee problem

Tom Cairney will know in the next two weeks whether he can play for Fulham again this season.

The Whites club captain hasn’t kicked a competitive ball since December as he struggles to shake off a knee injury he originally picked up during pre-season.







The 30-year-old, who scored the Championship play-off final winner against Sunday’s opponents Aston Villa in 2018, has been on the verge of a comeback at least twice, but suffered setbacks each time.

Now, Scott Parker admits it’s make-or-break time.

The head coach explained: “He’s coming off the back of his last injections now and hopefully he’ll be back on the grass next week.

“It’s fair to say the next two or three weeks are massive for him and this is his last chance.

“So, it depends once we start loading his knee again to see whether it stands the stress.

“I think with eight games to go, the next two weeks will tell us whether it’s a yes or a no.”







