Fulham boss Parker considering changes after ‘very honest conversations’

Scott Parker is considering changes ahead of the vital clash with Wolves on Friday night.

The Fulham boss has spent most days since Sunday hammering home the lessons learned from Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa.







The Whites were ahead through Aleksandar Mitrovic’s sharp reaction to a blunder from Tyrone Mings.

But they surrendered to three late goals inside nine minutes.

It’s only the second time in nearly five months they’ve conceded three – the other was against champions-elect Manchester City in March.

The postmortem was long and brutal according to the head coach.

“I need to decide and we need to make decisions in terms of the whole team really,” he said.

“Certainly, mistakes have happened and they have come at critical moments.

“We need to eradicate them silly mistakes and errors and brush off the (results from) the last few games.

“How we do that, the decisions I make, we’ll have to see. This week there have been very honest conversations.

“But one thing we have been this year always has been brutally honest. Without honesty you can’t ever move forward.

“If you are an individual or a team that is in denial and don’t want to point the finger then you are never going to learn and never going to grow.

“But we need to act quick. That can’t happen again with seven games to go.”







