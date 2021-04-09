Fulham players have been asking for guidance – Parker

Fulham players have been asking for help this week as they bid to bounce back from a poor defeat at Aston Villa.

The Whites take on Wolves on Friday night with time running out to save their Premier League status.







Scott Parker revealed there has been plenty of finger pointing since Sunday and the 3-1 loss, but was heartened by almost as many players seeking advice.

He said: “There has been a lot of ‘Can you explain to me, can you show me how to do this?’ during the season – and that’s exactly the process what’s taken place this week.

“At times this year when it’s not been good enough the team have dug people out and we’ve reacted in positive way.”

The head coach spoke about playing “horrible” when his team are defending a lead like they were at Villa Park.

He’s now spelled out exactly what this means.

He said: “It’s understanding certain dynamics; when to slow down the game, when to speed up/ It’s about being disruptive in certain moments and that only comes from the experiences.

“It’s about asking questions like ‘You’ve still got this amount of time on the clock, what are you going to do?

“Are we going to do the same thing at this free-kick when the game is 1-1?”

Parker insists his side can still escape the drop. They have just seven games to go and are three points from safety.

“For sure I still believe,” he said.

“While it is still possible, I will believe. Do we need to bring fight and energy and a desire and desperation? Yes, a million per cent.

“My stance is not going to change. The only way that changes is if the question is asked when the season is done and physically it is impossible.”







