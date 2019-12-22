Mourinho unhappy but praises ‘superior’ Chelsea

Jose Mourinho admitted Frank Lampard’s Chelsea were “superior” to his 10-man Tottenham side.

Two goals from Willian, including one from the penalty spot after a VAR review, gave Chelsea victory in north London, where Spurs’ Heung-Min Son was shown a controversial red card.

“In the first half the game was played in our half and they were better than us,” Mourinho said.

“Chelsea were superior but the goals didn’t come from that, the goals came from our mistakes.

“We changed in the second half and had much more control. One goal would have changed the emotion of the game.

“Instead of the goal came the red card, and then after for them it was easier to control the game.”

Son was shown a straight red card for violent conduct after another VAR review, having appeared to kick out at Antonio Rudiger.

But ex-Chelsea boss Mourinho said: “For me it was not a red card. This is not the sense for the VAR.

“The VAR protocol was for the penalty in the first half – a clear and obvious mistake.

“When you have that situation between Son and Rudiger it is not a clear and obvious mistake by the referee.“







