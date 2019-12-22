Willian’s double gives Chelsea derby victory over Spurs

Tottenham 0 Chelsea 2

Willian scored both goals as Chelsea enjoyed another triumph over their London rivals.

The Brazilian gave his side an early lead and doubled it with a penalty just before half-time to sink Tottenham, who had Son Heung-min sent off.

Willian’s first goal was a beauty. He cut in from the left and sent an unstoppable strike beyond Paulo Gazzaniga and into the far corner of the net.

And the second came after a ridiculous foul by keeper Gazzaniga, who inexplicably clattered into Marcos Alonso rather than claim a routine ball into the box.

Willian tucked away the resulting spot-kick and there was no way back for Spurs once they were reduced to 10 men just after the hour mark when Son was red-carded after being adjudged by VAR to have kicked out at Antonio Rudiger following a challenge from the defender.

The victory cemented Chelsea’s place in fourth spot, leaving them four points clear of fifth-placed Sheffield United and six clear of Spurs, who are seventh.

After four defeats in the previous five league matches, it was a sweet moment for manager Frank Lampard – up against his former Blues boss Jose Mourinho.

A tactical change by Lampard proved spot on. He switched to three centre-backs and his 3-4-3 formation caused the hosts problems from the outset.

On a much less positive note, however, Rudiger appeared to be subject of racist abuse from a section of the home fans following the incident involving Son.

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta (James 80), Zouma, Rudiger, Tomori, Alonso, Kante, Kovacic [Jorginho 68], Mount, Willian, Abraham (Batshuayi 80).

Subs not used: Caballero, Christensen, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic.







