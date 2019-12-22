Tottenham v Chelsea player ratings

Willian’s first-half double ensured Chelsea got back to winning ways with a comprehensive victory over Tottenham. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 2-0 victory.

Kepa Arrizabalaga: 6

As easy an afternoon as he could possibly have. Kepa caught well and was untroubled by a toothless Spurs attack, who managed just one effort on target.

Antonio Rudiger: 8

Solid throughout and integral in a back three that kept Harry Kane quiet, Rudiger also used all his nous to ensure Son Heung-min was sent off for a stupid kick out – a moment that all but made certain that Chelsea would go on to take all the points.

Kurt Zouma: 8

Another impressive performance by Zouma, who seems less error-prone and is growing in confidence following a shaky start to the season.

Fikayo Tomori: 7

Recalled after missing two games through injury, Tomori made a couple of early sloppy passes but settled impressively thereafter.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 8

He brought excellent balance on the right, intelligently allowing Willian space and doing his defensive duties without alarm. Chelsea’s captain did not have the best day going forward, but his work towards his own goal was exemplary.

Mateo Kovacic: 8

The Croatian excelled alongside N’Golo Kante, winning and retaining possession in tight areas, often leading the press and making many an impressive surge forward.

N’Golo Kante: 8

At his majestic best for much of the match, Kante bossed the midfield with a selfless showing that just lacked a telling pass on a couple of occasions.

Marcos Alonso: 8

The Spaniard was surprisingly restored to the side after a near seven-week absence and was sensational in his best position at left-wing-back. He bombed forward at every opportunity knowing he had cover in behind, and won the penalty for the crucial second goal.

Mason Mount: 9

Mount fully justified his continued inclusion with a wonderfully dynamic display. Tottenham never got to grips with his relentless running and ability to drift into forward areas, a skill that was matched by some real quality touches in dangerous positions.

Willian: 9

Willian was at his very best, giving a performance that actually frustrates because when he gets his final pass right he is as effective as anyone in the Premier League. A colossal effort from the Brazilian winger.

Tammy Abraham: 8

His hold-up play was outstanding and he posed problems in behind the Spurs defence throughout too. Abraham was powerful in possession and confident with the ball at his feet, although he should have done better with a glancing header from Azpilicueta’s cross in the first half.

Jorginho: 7

He played his part after coming on midway through the second half, bringing a calmness to ensure victory was closed out with the minimum of fuss.

Michy Batshuayi: 6

The Belgian had little time to make an impression after replacing Abraham in the latter stages but almost added a third with a fine run and fizzing shot.

Reece James: 6

Did well defensively, but wasted a couple of encouraging positions in attack.







