Lampard: Victory at Tottenham was reward for Chelsea fans

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says the clinical 2-0 away win over Tottenham was a good way to reward fans after a miserable spell of four defeats in five games.

Supporters stuck with the side during and after the 1-0 home loss against Bournemouth, and Lampard said the victory against ex-Blues manager Jose Mourinho’s side was a perfect way to respond.

“The win means a lot to me but it’s about the club and the fans,” Lampard said after seeing Willian’s first-half double secure a tenth Premier League win of the season.

“The fans have come here after a number of losses and they have backed us. They know we are a young team and what we are trying to achieve.

“My players showed they could fight and play against a top team. Today we were everything and that’s why we should be celebrating. We are not over-excited, but we are pleased with the performance.

“They are a major rival and it shows the players what they can do under pressure and what they need to do to survive in games. You cannot fault their commitment.”

Chelsea lie fourth in the table, four points ahead of Sheffield United and six behind Manchester City. Lampard’s side are next in action on Boxing Day, when Southampton visit Stamford Bridge.

