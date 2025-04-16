Maresca insists Chelsea have made progress

Enzo Maresca has insisted that Chelsea have made significant progress under him despite unrest among fans.

The Blues are sixth in the Premier League table with six games remaining – and very much involved in the battle for a Champions League place.

And Maresca declared: “In the last two years, Chelsea have been in the top four zero times.

“This season we have been in the top four most of the season. This is the reason why fans need to trust us.”

Maresca was installed as Chelsea head coach last summer and has faced criticism from supporters, many of whom are also frustrated with the club’s owners.

There has been an edgy atmosphere in some games at Stamford Bridge, including against struggling Ipswich at the weekend, when the Blues came back from two down to draw 2-2.

Problems playing the ball out from the back, especially involving keeper Robert Sanchez, have caused particular alarm in the stands.

“If fans complain because after four minutes our keeper gives the ball away, if I am one of the fans then I also complain,” said Maresca.

“When you are 0-2 at home against Ipswich, it’s normal they are not happy. We have to be good enough to engage them.”

Maresca was speaking at a news conference on the eve of the Conference League quarter-final at home to Legia Warsaw. Chelsea are 3-0 up from the first leg.

And on Sunday, a derby win against Fulham would be a huge boost to their chances of securing a Champions League spot.

“We have opportunity to reach the semi-final in a European competition. After that, we will focus on Sunday,” Maresca said.









