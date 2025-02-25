Fans stage protest against Chelsea owners

Chelsea fans have been protesting against the club’s owners outside Stamford Bridge ahead of tonight’s match against Southampton.

Around 150 fans gathered, chanting “we want our Chelsea back” and singing the name of former owner Roman Abramovich.

Many fans have been unhappy with the running of the club since the Todd Boely-led group took over from Abramovich in 2022.

Despite spending more than £1bn on transfers since that takeover, Chelsea have struggled to keep up with the Premier League’s top sides.

They are currently seventh in the table, although a win tonight could take them back into the top four.







