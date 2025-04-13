Chelsea ‘need more support’ from fans – Maresca

Enzo Maresca again urged Chelsea fans to get behind their side following Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town.

The Blues missed a chance to pull away from teams around them in the table by dropping two points against relegation-threatened opponents.

With Chelsea trailing in the first half, some supporters vented their frustrations as the team tried to build from the back in search of a goal, with keeper Robert Sanchez’s distribution again drawing jeers.

“We started quite well, creating chances. Then when they scored the first goal, the dynamic of the game completely changed,” head coach Maresca said.

“I think for 20, 25 minutes, until the end of the first half, we were not good enough, especially defensively, as we conceded both goals from our mistakes.

“The team was not good enough, in different things. I think we lost a little bit of confidence because we conceded, and probably because of the environment.”

When pressed on the atmosphere, Maresca admitted he understands the fan frustration, but urged them to get behind the team.

He said: “I can understand (the reaction), because we conceded a goal.

“I’ve said many times, we are stronger with our fans, we are a better team. It’s up to them to decide (how they behave). For sure, today, at 0-1, 0-2, it’s normal for them to be the way they are.”

Maresca admitted Chelsea ‘”lost control” of the game before half-time, but was pleased with how they bounced back in the second period with the fans back behind them.

“The goal we conceded, probably the players lost a little bit of confidence on the pitch. Because it’s a game that you must win. You have to win,” Maresca said.

“I think second half, we were our team. We were creating many chances, we were much more dynamic.

“I’ve always said that with our fans, we are a better team. They have been there all season, all the way.

“Today, in the moment that we are in, a difficult moment, you can expect that they are not happy.

“But at the same time, it is the moment that the players need more support.”







