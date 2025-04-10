Chelsea on course for semi-final after resounding first-leg win

Legia Warsaw 0

Chelsea 3

George (49′)

Madueke (57′, 74′)

Tyrique George scored his first senior Chelsea goal and Noni Madueke netted twice in an emphatic Conference League quarter-final first-leg win for the Blues in Poland.

Winger George, 19, pounced on the loose ball to score after Reece James’ effort had been parried by keeper Kacper Tobiasz.

Madueke, back from injury and on as a substitute, doubled the lead by firing low into the net after good work by Jadon Sancho.

Christopher Nkunku had a penalty saved by Tobiasz before Madueke got the third – again after being set up by Sancho, who supplied a low cross.

Chelsea are now overwhelming favourites to secure a place in the semi-finals, where the winners of the tie will face either Austrian side Rapid Vienna or Djurgardens of Sweden.

The second leg is at Stamford Bridge next Thursday.

Chelsea(4-2-3-1): Jorgensen; Acheampong, Tosin (Colwill 45), Badiashile, Gusto (Amougou 75); James, (Cucurella 59), Dewsbury-Hall; Sancho, Palmer (Madueke 45), George (Mhueka 75); Nkunku

Subs not used: Sanchez, Chalobah, Rak-Sakyi, Caicedo, Fernandez, Neto.







