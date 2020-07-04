Kante to have scan after Chelsea star picks up another injury

N’Golo Kante will have a scan on Sunday after going off during Chelsea’s win over Watford with a hamstring problem.

The midfielder, who has been plagued by injuries – including hamstring trouble – this season, looked to be in some discomfort before going off late on at Stamford Bridge.

The initial indications were that the injury is not overly serious, but Kante is a doubt for Tuesday’s game against Crystal Palace.

Manager Frank Lampard described it as a “small hamstring problem” after the 3-0 victory.

He added: “We’ll have to scan it and see how bad it is. We hope it’s small. That’s what I’ve been told so far.

“After the scan we’ll know. I’m guessing it (the injury) will be a problem for Palace on Tuesday.”

Lampard also insisted that Jorginho is in his plans despite sending on Billy Gilmour rather than the Italy international when Kante came off.







