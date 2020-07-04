Lampard responds to comparisons between Pulisic and Hazard

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard played down comparisons between Blues legend Eden Hazard and Christian Pulisc after the American winger’s impressive display in the 3-0 win over Watford.

Pulisic won his second penalty in two games in the routine home win, and has also scored twice in three-and-a-half appearances since football returned after the coronavirus pandemic.



“I don’t want to get involved in that too much,” Lampard told Sky Sports when asked about the similarity with Hazard, who left Chelsea for Real Madrid last summer. “But they can both go by players and are great to watch

“Eden was sensational here with his input into the club winning trophies.

“Christian is showing a real natural ability and a balance and a speed to dribble with the ball.

“The next step for him is more the end product; more goals, more assists. But in this restart he has already shown that.

“He has had injury problems this season but he is a really good one so I am really happy with him.”

Meanwhile, N’Golo Kante is due to have a scan on Sunday after coming off late on because of a hamstring problem.







