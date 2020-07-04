Chelsea vs Watford player ratings

Chelsea reclaimed fourth spot in the Premier League with an impressive performance in a one-sided match against Watford. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 3-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.

Kepa Arrizabalaga: 6

The Blues keeper had as dull an evening as he has probably ever had on a football pitch, until the 81st minute when he made a great low save from Danny Welbeck.

Reece James: 7

James was given another chance to impress after being taken off after 45 minutes against Leicester and gave a mature, disciplined display. His defensive work and positioning was sound and he supported intelligently in attack.

Andreas Christensen: 7

He responded in the right manner having retained his place despite getting a great deal of stick following the midweek defeat against West Ham. The Dane set the tone for a high-tempo team showing with the accuracy and speed of his distribution.

Kurt Zouma: 8

Like his centre-back partner, Zouma made a significant contribution, shifting the ball at decent pace and fulfilling his defensive duties with little cause for alarm.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

Chelsea’s most consistent defender seamlessly switched to left-back and gave the sort of reliable performance that is taken for granted.

N’Golo Kante: 7

Kante was overshadowed by his midfield colleagues but was typically impressive in the holding role, screening the back four and keeping it simple when linking play.

Mason Mount: 8

Neat, tidy and effective, Mount played with supreme confidence from the outset, ensuring the team played with the urgency boss Frank Lampard demands.

Ross Barkley: 8

The England midfielder capped a busy night’s work with a cracking third goal in injury time having also played a key role in Olivier Giroud’s opener. Barkley always looked to be progressive, rarely taking the easy option and caused problems for Watford throughout.

Willian: 8

Another penalty for Willian who looks sharp and dangerous and is maintaining a decent level of consistency that has often deserted him during his Chelsea career.

Christian Pulisic: 8

Outstanding once again, Pulisic won another penalty, threatened to create and score practically every time he was on the ball and created space for those around him with his direct running and endless energy.

Olivier Giroud: 8

He took his goal with typical style, finishing coolly into the far corner having gone close to scoring a similar goal just before. Giroud was bright and strong in possession, and imposing and smart when the ball was played in to him.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 6

More vital time on the pitch for Loftus-Cheek who looks much closer to his brilliant best than in the rusty outing against Aston Villa. But he should have scored with a far-post header.

Callum-Hudson-Odoi: 5

He looked a little off the pace in his short time on the pitch.

Tammy Abraham: 6

Like Hudson-Odoi he had little time to shine, but did nothing wrong.

Billy Gilmour: 5

The young Scot came on with 13 minutes remaining and was outmuscled on a couple of occasions but was, once again, good on the ball when he saw it.







