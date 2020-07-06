Chelsea trio to miss Crystal Palace clash



N’Golo Kante has been ruled out of Chelsea’s game against Crystal Palace and is also expected to miss this weekend’s trip to Sheffield United.

Mateo Kovacic will also miss the Palace match – the Croatian remains sidelined with an Achilles problem.

Kante, who has endured an injury-hit season, went off during the win over Watford after picking up a hamstring strain.

Speaking at a news conference via video on Monday afternoon, Frank Lampard said Kante’s was a “low level” injury but confirmed he would not be available for Tuesday’s derby.

Blues boss Lampard also confirmed that Kovacic, who missed the Watford match, is still not fit enough to play but is expected to return to training shortly.

So too is Fikayo Tomori despite the defender suffering what Lampard called a “small setback” in his recovery from injury.

The Palace game comes too soon for Tomori, who had hoped to return to the squad.

