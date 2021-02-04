Tuchel hails Chelsea display but wants to create more chances

Thomas Tuchel hailed Chelsea’s performance in their win at Tottenham but said they will look to create more clear-cut chances.

Jorginho’s first-half penalty was enough to secure victory in a London derby the visitors largely dominated.







They are yet to concede a goal under new boss Tuchel, who has delivered two wins and a draw in his three matches in charge.

But they could have won by a greater margin at Spurs, where they had lots of possession but managed only sporadic attempts on goal.

And Tuchel said: “We need to create more clear chances. This is the objective and this is the job for me.

“I blame nobody – because I never scored in my career. One of the hardest things in football is to score.

“But we have trust in our players and we will work on creating more clear chances and to be more effective.

“In general, of course everybody wants to score with every half-chance, but it’s not like that.”

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s former Blues boss Jose Mourinho insisted his team deserved more after an improved second-half showing.

And Chelsea are assessing an injury suffered by veteran defender Thiago Silva, who went off during the first half.







