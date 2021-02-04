Jorginho’s penalty gives Chelsea victory over Spurs

Spurs 0 Chelsea 1 24' Jorginho (pen)

Jorginho’s first-half penalty was enough to give Chelsea victory in a derby encounter they totally dominated.

The midfielder slotted home from the spot after Timo Werner had been fouled by Eric Dier near the right-hand edge of the area.







Tottenham improved after a dismal first-half showing but still rarely troubled the Blues, whose win lifted them to sixth in the Premier League table.

The visitors always looked a threat going forward – and keeper Hugo Lloris denied them a second goal by diving to his left to push away Mason Mount’s low shot.

Spurs’ best opportunity of the game fell to Carlos Vinícius, who missed a late chance to equalise when he headed wide from Serge Aurier’s cross.

Chelsea are yet to concede a goal under Thomas Tuchel, having won two of his opening three games in charge.

On a less positive note for them, veteran defender Thiago Silva went off injured during the first half.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva (Christensen 36), Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic (Kante 73), Alonso, Hudson-Odoi (Pulisic 65), Mount, Werner.

Subs not used: Kepa, Abraham, Giroud, Chilwell, Ziyech, Emerson.







