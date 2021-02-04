Chelsea ‘not superior at all’ – Mourinho

Jose Mourinho insisted Tottenham deserved more after their 1-0 defeat against Chelsea.

The Blues dominated the first half and were fairly comfortable in the second – and are yet to concede a goal under Thomas Tuchel.







Jorginho’s 24th-minute penalty was enough for the visitors, whose win took them up to sixth in the Premier League table.

Spurs’ former Chelsea boss Mourinho admitted his team were “inferior” to their opponents in the first half but suggested it was a different story after the interval.

He said: “In the second half we were much better. And because we were much better, they were not superior at all.

“I believe in the second half we deserved more than what we got.”

Mourinho also criticised referee Andre Marriner, who awarded the penalty for a foul by Eric Dier on Timo Werner.

“I told him I didn’t like the performance,” Mourinho said.







