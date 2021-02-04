Silva injury is ‘worrying’, Tuchel says

Thomas Tuchel said the injury to defender Thiago Silva in Chelsea’s dominant win over Tottenham was “worrying”.

The veteran defender was hurt as he stretched to intercept a long ball forward and stayed down after making a fine clearance in the 1-0 victory.







Silva immediately signalled to the bench that he had to come off and did so after a short diagnosis by the Blues medical staff.

“I saw Thiago with a big strap around his muscle but we have to wait,” Blues boss Tuchel said after guiding his side to a second successive success and a third consecutive clean sheet.

“It’s worrying because it’s a muscle injury.”

Andreas Christensen replaced the impressive Silva and the Dane looked equally assured at the centre of the back three as Chelsea saw out a much-deserved win which takes them up to sixth in the Premier League.

Tuchel later said he expected Silva’s chances of playing at Sheffield United on Sunday to be “very tight” but that it was too early to make a diagnosis.







