Wright: Chelsea must sign a striker

Chelsea simply must sign a top-class striker next season, according to Ian Wright.

The Blues’ lack of a cutting edge was evident again as they missed chances in a 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa.







Former England striker Wright believes it is an area the club will have to address over the summer.

The loss at Villa meant Thomas Tuchel’s side only secured a top-four finish because rivals Tottenham came from behind to win at Leicester, who finished fifth.

Speaking on the BBC’s Match of the Day programme, Wright said: “You have to put it in perspective; when he (Tuchel) came they were ninth and now they’re fourth.

“He can start maybe trying to build a squad. They’ve got to find a striker.

“I think they’re not a million miles away if they get that striker. They’ve got to be doing that for next season. They have to.”

Chelsea dominated large parts of Sunday’s game but found themselves two down before Ben Chilwell pulled a goal back.

“They were dominant. They should be very disappointed,” said Wright.

“When you look at the domination they had, it probably starts to seep into the defenders because you’re not taking chances, you’re not scoring, so you’re down there trying to keep them out and thinking ‘Are we going to score?’

“They’re very good chances and they’re missing too many. I feel for them. Too many chances missed.”







