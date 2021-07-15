Guehi set to leave Chelsea and join Palace

Marc Guehi is on the verge of leaving Chelsea to join Crystal Palace.

The two clubs have agreed a deal for centre-back Guehi, 21, to move to Selhurst Park.







He impressed on loan with Swansea in the Championship last season and is regarded by Chelsea as an excellent prospect.

However, his first-team chances at Stamford Bridge remain slim and the Blues are therefore ready to let him move on.

Guehi, a product of Chelsea’s academy and an England Under-21 international, has made two senior appearances for the club, both of which came in the Carabao Cup.







