Chelsea looking to agree pre-deadline deal for Maignan

Chelsea are hoping to agree a deal for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan before today’s 7pm transfer deadline.

Maignan, 29, could be heading to Stamford Bridge, although the two clubs have been far apart in their valuation of the France international.

Talks have continued with a view to a potential agreement ahead of the first of two transfer deadlines this summer.

All clubs can make signings during the earlier window, but it has been introduced this year primarily to give clubs involved in the Club World Cup, which Chelsea will compete in this summer, the chance to sign players for the tournament.

Chelsea are also interested in Borussia Dortmund’s English winger Jamie Gittens.

Maignan has a year remaining on his Milan contract and has indicated that he would like to move to the Premier League.

Keeper has been a problem position for Chelsea in recent seasons and they have been widely expected to strengthen their options this summer.

Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy were both unconvincing and this season Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen have similarly made errors.

It is hoped that Maignan will offer a significant improvement.

Gittens, 22, has been identified as a possible alternative to Jadon Sancho, who will not be joining Chelsea on a permanent basis.

Sancho was signed on a season-long loan from Manchester United last summer and the deal included an obligation for Chelsea to buy him for £25m.

But for some time the Blues have been reluctant to go through with the signing.

They will pay United £5m as a penalty for not buying Sancho, who only started 19 Premier League matches last season.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are looking to bring in Chelsea’s back-up keeper Marcus Bettinelli.