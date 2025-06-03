No permanent Chelsea move for Sancho

Chelsea will not be signing Jadon Sancho on a permanent basis.

The winger was signed on a season-long loan from Manchester United last summer and the deal included an obligation for Chelsea to buy him for £25m.

But for some time the Blues have been reluctant to go through with the signing.

And they will now pay United £5m as a penalty for not buying Sancho, who only started 19 Premier League matches last season.

He performed well at times, particularly at the start and towards the end of his loan spell, but did not make a major impact.

Head coach Enzo Maresca has been coy when asked in recent weeks about Sancho’s future.

Chelsea did discuss signing him under different terms to the deal initially agreed, but Sancho will now move elsewhere amid interest from several other clubs.

His final appearance for Chelsea came in their recent Uefa Conference League triumph – he scored in the 4-1 victory over Real Betis.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are set to complete the £30m signing of striker Liam Delap from Ipswich.