Chelsea keen on AC Milan keeper Maignan

Chelsea want AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

The France international, 29, could be heading to Stamford Bridge after the two clubs opened talks over a potential deal.

Maignan has a year remaining on his Milan contract and has indicated that he would like to move to the Premier League.

Keeper has been a problem position for Chelsea in recent seasons and they have been widely expected to strengthen their options this summer.

Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy were both unconvincing and this season Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen have similarly made errors.

It is hoped that Maignan will offer a significant improvement.

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho will not be joining Chelsea on a permanent basis.

The winger was signed on a season-long loan from Manchester United last summer and the deal included an obligation for Chelsea to buy him for £25m.

But for some time the Blues have been reluctant to go through with the signing.

They will now pay United £5m as a penalty for not buying Sancho, who only started 19 Premier League matches last season.

And Chelsea are set to complete the £30m signing of striker Liam Delap from Ipswich Town.