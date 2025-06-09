Man City keen on Chelsea’s Bettinelli as back-up keeper

Manchester City are interested in signing Chelsea’s Marcus Bettinelli as a back-up keeper.

Bettinelli, 33, has performed a similar role at Chelsea since leaving Fulham four years ago.

He has played just once during that time – in an FA Cup tie against Chesterfield in January 2022.

City are looking for a replacement for former England international Scott Carson, who is leaving the club this summer.

Bettinelli made 103 league appearances for Fulham and his career has also included a loan spell at Middlesborough. He has another year left on his Chelsea contract.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have completed the signing of French defender Mamadou Sarr from RC Strasbourg.

The 19-year-old, who was pursued by a number of clubs, has signed an eight-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

He made 28 appearances last season for Strasbourg and has played for France at various age levels, mostly recently Under-20.

Sarr began his career at Lyon and moved to Strasbourg last summer.