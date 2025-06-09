Chelsea sign defender Sarr from Strasbourg

Chelsea have completed the signing of French defender Mamadou Sarr from RC Strasbourg.

The 19-year-old, who was pursued by a number of clubs, has signed an eight-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

He made 28 appearances last season for Strasbourg and has played for France at various age levels, mostly recently Under-20.

Sarr began his career at Lyon and moved to Strasbourg last summer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea remain in discussions with AC Milan over a possible deal to sign goalkeeper Mike Maignan from the Italian club.