Transfer gossip: Reports in Italy claim Lukaku could seek Spurs move

Some of the latest transfer speculation involving Chelsea…

There continues to be speculation over the future of Romelu Lukaku – including suggestions he could end up at Tottenham.

Reports in Italy claim the striker could seek a move to Spurs in order to link up with boss Antonio Conte, who he played under at Inter Milan.

Thomas Tuchel is meeting with Lukaku on Monday before deciding whether to recall him to the Chelsea squad for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Spurs.







Lukaku was left out for the 2-2 draw with Liverpool because of his comments in an interview with Italian television in which he said he had been unhappy at Chelsea and wanted to return to Inter in the near future.

Blues boss Tuchel refused to reveal what he wants to hear from Lukaku in order to bring him back into the side.

“I cannot speak out publicly and I will not,” Tuchel said.

The German added: “We need to understand what he said and why he said it, and this is the meeting tomorrow.

“I cannot tell you (whether Lukaku will be recalled) because we need to talk and understand the situation better.”

Tuchel added that he didn’t “feel personally attacked” by Lukaku’s comments and that they were “not Chelsea-like but also not the worst thing in the world.”

Digne linked with loan move

The Telegraph suggest that Everton could allow Lucas Digne to leave on loan this month now they have signed Vitaliy Mykolenko to replace him.

Digne, who is out of favour at Goodison Park, has been linked with a loan move to Chelsea but the Merseyside club were previously reported to be reluctant to agree a loan deal.

PSG said to be eyeing Gallagher

French giants Paris St-Germain want Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, it’s claimed.

Gallagher has impressed at Crystal Palace, where he is on a season-long loan.

The Sun declare that PSG will move for him either this month, depending on the terms of his loan deal at Palace, or wait until the summer.

Blues ‘could sell three midfielders’

Chelsea could sell Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Hakim Ziyech and Ross Barkley to raise funds for January signings, again according to The Sun.

All three midfielders have struggled to hold down a first-team place and been linked with various clubs.

Speculation over Azpilicueta’s future

The Express have linked Chelsea with three possible ‘replacements’ amid reports claiming that Cesar Azpilicueta could join Barcelona.

Azpilicueta’s contract expires in the summer and there has been speculation over his future. He can speak to non-English clubs next month.

It has even been claimed that an agreement has already been reached for the Spaniard to join Barca.

The Express say Chelsea could move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, who was previously a target, Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix or Fenerbahce’s Attila Szalai.

Azpilicueta has indicated that he expects to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Everton ‘considering Barkley loan deal’

Barkley is being linked with a possible return to Everton.

The Telegraph say Everton are considering taking Barkley on loan for the rest of the season.

Real want James, it’s claimed

Spanish outlet El Nacional claim Real Madrid are interested in Reece James and could offer Eden Hazard to Chelsea in exchange.

Hazard has struggled for fitness and form since his big-money move from the Blues to Real and has been linked with a return to the Bridge.

It has now been claimed that Real could suggest to Chelsea that Hazard rejoins them as part of a deal that would see James move to Spain.

Lazio linked with Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi is another Chelsea player being linked with a move abroad.

Tuttosport claim Lazio’s former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri wants to sign the winger.







