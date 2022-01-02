Chelsea draw with Liverpool after stunning fightback

Chelsea 2 Liverpool 2 9' Mane 26' Salah 41' Kovacic 45' Pulisic

Chelsea earned a point with an incredible first-half comeback in a breathtaking match at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Sadio Mane and former Chelsea man Mohamed Salah put Liverpool in control.

But Chelsea hit back in dramatic fashion, scoring twice in the final four minutes of the first half.







Mateo Kovacic pulled a goal back with a stunning strike before Christian Pulisic equalised.

The Blues are 10 points behind leaders Manchester City, who look certain to win the title.

But Thomas Tuchel’s side treated their fans to a memorable performance after a terrible start.

It seemed to be shaping into a dire day for Chelsea, with Romelu Lukaku absent and the hosts two down within 26 minutes.

Lukaku was dropped for his recent interview on Italian television in which he said he was unhappy at the club and wanted to return to Inter Milan in the near future.

Mane netted the opener by pouncing on Trevoh Chalobah’s weak header and rounding keeper Edouard Mendy before applying the finish.

Salah did superbly for his goal, collecting Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pass and feinting to cut inside Marcos Alonso before going outside him and shooting past Mendy.

Chelsea were being overrun but Kovacic suddenly brought them back into the game with a cracking effort from distance.

And when Pulisic collected N’Golo Kante’s flick and fired home, the Bridge – where safe standing was being trialled for the first time – erupted.

The second half, despite being goalless, was also thrilling, with both teams creating chances and pushing hard for a winner.

Mendy made saves to deny Salah and Mane, but Chelsea were generally on top, with Kovacic and Kante outstanding in midfield.

Chelsea: Mendy, Chalobah (Jorginho 70), Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Pulisic, Havertz (Hudson-Odoi 80).

Subs not used: Kepa, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech, Sarr, Vale, Hall.







