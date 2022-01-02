Chelsea v Liverpool player ratings

Chelsea earned a point with an incredible first-half comeback in a breathtaking match at Stamford Bridge. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool.







Edouard Mendy: 7

Fooled by Mohamed Salah for Liverpool’s second goal but produced a fine stop to deny him in the second half – one of a number of important saves by the Blues keeper.

Trevoh Chalobah: 5

A tough evening for the youngster. An early lapse by him went unpunished but there was no let-off when Sadio Mane pounced to score the opener after Chalobah’s weak header. Made amends somewhat with a superb last-ditch tackle to then deny Salah though.

Thiago Silva: 7

Not quite at his best, but stood firm during a tough first-half spell in which Chelsea were in danger of being overrun.

Antonio Rudiger: 6

Improved after a poor first half. Out of position for Salah’s goal and often looked uncomfortable on the ball.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 6

Thumped in the face in the opening seconds by Mane, who was fortunate not to be sent off, the Chelsea captain struggled against Liverpool’s pace in attack but stuck to the task and was much better in the second half.

N’Golo Kante: 8

Superb in midfield. Influential in both halves of the pitch, not least when setting Christian Pulisic up for the equaliser.

Mateo Kovacic: 8

Hauled Chelsea back into the match with a stunning strike and his overall display in midfield was excellent, especially in the second half.

Marcos Alonso: 6

Beaten by Salah for the second goal and missed a good chance to score, but played his part in a lively attacking performance by Chelsea as they had the upper hand in the second half.

Mason Mount: 6

Struggled to get into the game at times but almost put his team ahead when he fired narrowly wide in the final moments of the first half.

Christian Pulisic: 7

His performance summed up Chelsea’s. Endured an awful first-half spell in which he made a mess of a big chance after being through on the keeper and at that stage it seemed like being an unhappy day for the American. Suddenly the tide turned and he equalised before a lively second-half showing.

Kai Havertz: 7

Leading the attack in the absence of Romelu Lukaku, the German had little joy in terms of chances for himself but his hard work up front created openings for others, including Pulisic and Mount, whose missed chances came as a result of Kavertz’s endeavor.

Jorginho: 6

Helped Chelsea keep control in midfield after coming on in the second half. Callum Hudson-Odoi, who was later introduced as well, had less time to make an impact.








