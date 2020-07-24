

Frank Lampard says he is well aware Chelsea’s defending needs to improve next season.

The Blues have looked vulnerable at the back and there has been much criticism of their central defenders and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.







And boss Lampard feels he knows where changes will have to be made.

“We could have been better this season,” he said.

“It’s always crucial to try and keep clean sheets and of course at the weekend (against Wolves) that would mean that we’d get the result we want to finish within the top four.



“We try to be as defensively good as we can be, of course.

“There are lots of mitigating circumstances, (but) we’ve conceded too many goals. I’m very aware of that.

“I feel like I know a lot of the reasons why and we need to keep working to make sure we get that down when we look at the important games ahead of us and look ahead to next season and onwards.”

Chelsea keeper under fire

There continues to be speculation over the future of Kepa, with reports suggesting Lampard will look to offload him this summer.

The Spaniard attracted more criticism from pundits for his performance in this week’s 5-3 defeat Liverpool.

Asked about that during a news conference on Friday, Lampard replied: “I don’t want to comment on other peoples’ comments about the players.

“That’s their opinions and they’re very well positioned to have their opinions.

“I have to work behind the scenes with every position in the team, so my only thought now is how well we can approach the two games in front of us domestically and then the one against Bayern Munich.

“I don’t want to get too far ahead of that and that goes for any player in the team, not just Kepa.”

Meanwhile, N’Golo Kante could return for Sunday’s game against Wolves.







