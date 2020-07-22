Lampard: Chelsea have proved doubters wrong

Frank Lampard says he always believed Chelsea were capable of proving their doubters wrong.

A 5-3 defeat at Liverpool in their penultimate Premier League game of the campaign means Chelsea’s Champions League spot is still not secured.

However, a point against Wolves on Sunday would be enough to guarantee a top-four finish in Lampard’s first season at the helm.

And he feels the season has been a success, given that he took over with the club under a transfer ban and having just lost star man Eden Hazard.







“We weren’t in everybody’s top four – I saw a lot of that at the start of the season,” Lampard said.

“We still had a belief, because I believe in the squad. I believe in the younger players and I believe in what we have.

“There were some tough teams around us that maybe people fancied more. But we’ve worked hard.

“Top four would be a huge bonus for the club. But in terms of the progress we’re making, I think we’ve made some good strides.”

Lampard refused to blame keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after the loss at Anfield.

The Spaniard was once again unconvincing, but Lampard insisted: “I wouldn’t talk about individuals in a game where we’ve conceded those goals.

“Some were real quality Liverpool finishes. There were some collective and individual errors.”







