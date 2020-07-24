

N’Golo Kante could return for Chelsea’s crucial game against Wolves on Sunday.

The Blues need a point in their final league game of the campaign to guarantee a top-four finish and place in next season’s Champions League.







And boss Frank Lampard could be able to include Kante, who has been out with a hamstring injury.

The midfielder trained with the rest of the squad on Friday and his fitness will be assessed to see if he can start this weekend’s match.

“There’s a possibility he will feature,” Lampard said.

“He trained this morning for the first time at what I would call a match pace, so there’s every chance N’Golo could be involved.

“I’m talking with him and talking with the medical team to see whether he’s ready to start.”

Lampard also insisted Chelsea’s approach will not be affected by the fact that a draw would be enough for them.

“We’ll approach the game as we always do and that is to try and win,” he said.







