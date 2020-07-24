John Barnes believes Chelsea must not allow let the chance to sign Kai Havertz slip from their grasp.

Reports in Germany suggest the Blues are favourites to sign Havertz this summer.

And former Liverpool and England star Barnes, who grew up in west London, feels getting the Havertz deal done should be a priority for Chelsea despite their defensive shortcomings.

Speaking to BonusCodeBets, Barnes said: “Everyone has their opinions on what type of players Chelsea need.

“Kai Havertz is more of an attacking player. However, in football, if you have an opportunity to sign a top player that you think would help you, then you should take it – especially when you get an opportunity to sign an exceptionally good, 21-year-old player and feel that is a player you need.

“Chelsea could ignore Havertz and focus on a defender but not end up with one.

“From the outside it may look like Havertz is not what Chelsea need, but he is a good young German player, who has the right attitude, good commitment and who plays a similar kind of football to that of what we play in England.

“In a year or two Real Madrid, Barcelona or another one of the top teams will want him, so it would be good for Chelsea to get there first.

“If it does not work out for him in London, it’s still a good investment for them.”

‘Good first season’ for Chelsea boss

Barnes also believes Frank Lampard deserves credit for his first season as Chelsea boss – regardless of what happens in the FA Cup final and whether or not they secure a Champions League spot.

He said: “Whether Frank Lampard wins the FA Cup or not, it has been a good first season for him as Chelsea manager.

“Even if Chelsea were to finish fourth or fifth but is close to finishing third then it is not a bad season because of how competitive the top of the table is with Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United.

“I expected Chelsea to finish there or thereabouts as they have a top side.

