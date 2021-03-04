Tuchel hails ‘brave and strong’ Christensen after Chelsea victory

Thomas Tuchel praised Andreas Christensen after Chelsea’s superb victory at Liverpool.

Mason Mount took most of the plaudits once again, scoring a fine goal to give the Blues a 1-0 win.







But Christensen’s form has been a major factor in Chelsea’s fine run – they remain unbeaten in their 10 matches under boss Tuchel.

Christensen has been outstanding since replacing Thiago Silva, who has been out since going off injured against Tottenham last month.

And the Danish centre-back was faultless at Anfield, where Chelsea stood firm under a spell of second-half pressure.

Tuchel said: “Andreas stepped in in the middle of the first half against Tottenham, which was a really tough thing to do.

“From the first minute he has been absolutely impressive. He is brave, strong in challenges, intelligent in build-up play and plays with a lot of confidence.

“I am absolutely happy about his performances. How he stepped up has been a big part of our performances.”

The win lifted Chelsea back up to fourth and left defending champions Liverpool languishing in seventh.

But Tuchel warned: “We cannot lose focus. This league does not allow you to drop one per cent.”







