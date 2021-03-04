Chelsea fourth after Mount’s Anfield winner

Liverpool 0 Chelsea 1 42' Mount

Mason Mount’s stunning first-half goal moved Chelsea into the Premier League’s top four.

Mount cut in from the left from N’Golo Kante’s long ball and curled a sweet low shot into the far corner to earn victory against a Liverpool side who were second best throughout and barely threatened.









Timo Werner was dangerous throughout and thought he had given his side the lead when he raced through and finished neatly, only for it to be overruled by VAR for a contentious looking offside.

But the Blues didn’t have to wait long for the opener, as Mount beat Fabinho before finishing brilliantly past Alisson.

Hakim Ziyech and Werner both went close to adding to the lead early in the second-half but it was the English midfielder’s goal that ultimately proved the difference.

The result means the Blues remain unbeaten in ten games in all competitions since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as manager.







